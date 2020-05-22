Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,818.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 42,886 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.6% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 77,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,002,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $473,536,000 after purchasing an additional 80,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 788,902 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.43 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

