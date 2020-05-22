HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,501 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.4% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $124,575,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,098,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $173,252,000 after buying an additional 178,428 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.1% during the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,221 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.