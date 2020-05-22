Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,406 Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Matson by 3,416.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Matson by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Matson Inc has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.81 million. Matson had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

