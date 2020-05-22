Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,217 Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 662.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in TIM Participacoes in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Shares of TSU opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TIM Participacoes SA has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.