Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 196 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

