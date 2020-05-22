Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $31.73.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.86% and a negative net margin of 232.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

