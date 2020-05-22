Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.11%.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, VP Margaret A. Link purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,387.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David C. Barney acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at $769,331.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.