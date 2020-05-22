Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.60.

MSG opened at $169.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.82 and a beta of 0.87. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52 week low of $182.47 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

