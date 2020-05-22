Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 537.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $72.76 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.33.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

