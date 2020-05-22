Canaccord Genuity Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPM. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

TSE WPM opened at C$62.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$26.50 and a 1-year high of C$65.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$294.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total value of C$2,265,750.00. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.84, for a total transaction of C$173,347.73. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,355 shares of company stock worth $10,160,088.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.