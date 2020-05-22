Canaccord Genuity Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPM. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.
TSE WPM opened at C$62.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$26.50 and a 1-year high of C$65.44.
In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total value of C$2,265,750.00. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.84, for a total transaction of C$173,347.73. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,355 shares of company stock worth $10,160,088.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.