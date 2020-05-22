Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($77.09) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($69.19) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.19 ($60.68).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA FRE opened at €42.79 ($49.76) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.08. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.