Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,842 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $18.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

