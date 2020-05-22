Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $893.84 million to $1.24 billion. Square reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Square from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Square from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Square from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

NYSE SQ opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 129.35 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,300,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Square by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after purchasing an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after purchasing an additional 708,667 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $298,358,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Square by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,433,000 after buying an additional 321,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

