BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,690,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

BKU opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

