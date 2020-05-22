Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHR. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.83 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$8.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

