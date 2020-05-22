AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce $11.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.30 million. AxoGen posted sales of $26.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $76.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $76.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $107.05 million, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $107.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

AXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.43. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $330.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AxoGen by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

