Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

