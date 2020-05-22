Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Adyen
Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Adyen
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Koninklijke Ahold
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Koninklijke Ahold
Anglo American Price Target Cut to GBX 1,650 by Analysts at UBS Group
Anglo American Price Target Cut to GBX 1,650 by Analysts at UBS Group
Analysts Anticipate Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00
Analysts Anticipate Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00
AstraZeneca Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group
AstraZeneca Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group
Whitbread Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
Whitbread Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report