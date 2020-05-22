Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

ADRNY opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Ahold has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.