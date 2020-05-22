Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,650 by Analysts at UBS Group

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,824.67 ($24.00).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,563 ($20.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,412.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,785.76. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66.

In related news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($18.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,195.40 ($26,565.90). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,152 shares of company stock worth $4,311,956.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.