Analysts Anticipate Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) to announce $10,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Concert Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $50,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $100,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.38 million, with estimates ranging from $18.75 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 97,236.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNCE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNCE opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $264.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.