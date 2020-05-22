AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.97) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,600 ($113.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,168.89 ($107.46).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,839 ($116.27) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,643 ($74.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,414.36 ($123.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,002.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,538.64. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 billion and a PE ratio of 76.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

