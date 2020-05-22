Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Whitbread to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,990 ($39.33) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price (down from GBX 3,550 ($46.70)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,722.50 ($48.97).

LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,461 ($32.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.17. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,786.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,890.86.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

