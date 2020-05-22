Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 342 ($4.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 331 ($4.35).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

LON DLG opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 299.09. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.67).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.