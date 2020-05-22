Chesnara’s (CSN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Chesnara (LON:CSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Chesnara stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 313.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 300.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 15.93. The firm has a market cap of $465.19 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. Chesnara has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.63) and a one year high of GBX 380.50 ($5.01).

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

