Chesnara’s (CSN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Chesnara (LON:CSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Chesnara stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 313.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 300.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 15.93. The firm has a market cap of $465.19 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. Chesnara has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.63) and a one year high of GBX 380.50 ($5.01).
Chesnara Company Profile
