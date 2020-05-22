Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RSA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 561.23 ($7.38).
RSA stock opened at GBX 369.90 ($4.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 370.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 491.09. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a one year high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69).
In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Sonia Baxendale purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).
RSA Insurance Group Company Profile
RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.
