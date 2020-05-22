Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RSA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 561.23 ($7.38).

RSA stock opened at GBX 369.90 ($4.87) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 370.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 491.09. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a one year high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). Equities research analysts predict that RSA Insurance Group will post 4942.999778 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Sonia Baxendale purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

