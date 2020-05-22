Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 198.69 ($2.61).

Shares of LON HSTG opened at GBX 170.40 ($2.24) on Friday. Hastings Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 207.40 ($2.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 178.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In other Hastings Group news, insider Toby van der Meer bought 31,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

