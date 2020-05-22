Aviva (LON:AV) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AV. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Aviva to an “add” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 380.70 ($5.01).

LON AV opened at GBX 234.30 ($3.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 350.45. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.71.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

