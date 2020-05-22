Aviva (LON:AV) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AV. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Aviva to an “add” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 380.70 ($5.01).

LON AV opened at GBX 234.30 ($3.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 350.45. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.71.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (LON:AV)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Adyen
Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Adyen
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Koninklijke Ahold
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Koninklijke Ahold
Anglo American Price Target Cut to GBX 1,650 by Analysts at UBS Group
Anglo American Price Target Cut to GBX 1,650 by Analysts at UBS Group
Analysts Anticipate Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00
Analysts Anticipate Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00
AstraZeneca Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group
AstraZeneca Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group
Whitbread Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
Whitbread Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report