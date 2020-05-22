Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.91 Million

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to report sales of $80.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $92.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $163.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $394.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $462.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $304.59 million, with estimates ranging from $289.00 million to $341.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 42.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 671,509 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 43.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 234,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 70,907 shares during the period. 25.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSM opened at $6.73 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 14.80 and a quick ratio of 14.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

