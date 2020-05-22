Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce sales of $90.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. Five9 posted sales of $77.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $382.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.76 million to $382.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $447.78 million, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $463.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.41.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $259,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,903.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $1,328,724.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,897.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,146,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 17.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Five9 by 30,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Five9 by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.37. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -609.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

