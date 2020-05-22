Saga’s (SAGA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Saga (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SAGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Saga from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of SAGA stock opened at GBX 16.31 ($0.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. Saga has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.51 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60 ($0.79). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider James Quin bought 108,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £40,055.46 ($52,690.69).

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

