Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HSBC cut Lancashire to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 678 ($8.92) to GBX 669 ($8.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 701.09 ($9.22).

LON LRE opened at GBX 644.50 ($8.48) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 605.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 697.81. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total transaction of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

