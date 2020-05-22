Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,585 ($20.85) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,705 ($22.43). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Securities lowered their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf decreased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,361.31 ($17.91).

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,158.50 ($15.24) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,247.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,665.34. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.20 ($0.48) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Group will post 8973.0002148 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Bason acquired 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

