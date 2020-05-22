Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 904 ($11.89) to GBX 786 ($10.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 690 ($9.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 689.80 ($9.07).

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 579 ($7.62) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 579.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 684.13. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 67.33.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Jim McConville sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £265,320 ($349,013.42). Also, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

