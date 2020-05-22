Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) to Hold

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up and early stage technology investments. It operates primarily in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, California; New York; New York and Washington, DC. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ALLWF opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Allied Minds has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Minds (ALLWF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allied Minds to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allied Minds to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR to Buy
CK Infrastructure Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
CK Infrastructure Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”
Alimentation Couche-Tard PT Raised to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets
Alimentation Couche-Tard PT Raised to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets
AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report