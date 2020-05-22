Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) to Buy

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of ALPMY opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.37.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

