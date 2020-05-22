AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.
AMADY opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.14. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06.
About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
