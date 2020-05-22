Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allied Minds to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allied Minds to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR to Buy
CK Infrastructure Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
CK Infrastructure Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”
Alimentation Couche-Tard PT Raised to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets
Alimentation Couche-Tard PT Raised to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets
AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report