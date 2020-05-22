Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

