AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AULRF opened at $17.96 on Wednesday.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA, formerly known as Aurelius AG and Aurelius SE & Co KGaA, is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in middle market companies.

