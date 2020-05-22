AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AULRF opened at $17.96 on Wednesday.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA, formerly known as Aurelius AG and Aurelius SE & Co KGaA, is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in middle market companies.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allied Minds to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allied Minds to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR to Buy
CK Infrastructure Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
CK Infrastructure Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”
Alimentation Couche-Tard PT Raised to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets
Alimentation Couche-Tard PT Raised to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets
AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report