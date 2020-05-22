Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS:AYRSF opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Ayr Strategies has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

About Ayr Strategies

Ayr Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated multi-state operator in cannabis sector in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr Strategies Inc is based in New York, New York.

