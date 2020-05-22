Northland Securities Trims Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Target Price to $12.50

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AYRSF. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AYRSF opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Ayr Strategies has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

Ayr Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated multi-state operator in cannabis sector in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr Strategies Inc is based in New York, New York.

