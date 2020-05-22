Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) to Buy

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank of China Limited is engaged in providing banking and related financial services. The Bank’s core business is commercial banking, including corporate banking, personal banking and financial markets services. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, custody, trade related products and other credit facilities. The Personal Banking segment offers current accounts, savings, deposits, investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, and mortgages to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment provides foreign exchange transactions, foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management services. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, asset management and private equity investment services. Bank of China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BK CHINA LTD/ADR in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded BK CHINA LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of BACHY stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. BK CHINA LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69.

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. BK CHINA LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BK CHINA LTD/ADR will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

