Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 150,000 Shares

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $763,500.00.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $5.81 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Lazydays had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 453,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

