Insider Buying: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Buys 112,800 Shares of Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 112,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $1,078,368.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 81,500 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $721,275.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 81,500 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $731,870.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 69,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $598,230.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 90,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $703,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 90,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $807,300.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 85,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $769,250.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 75,400 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $714,038.00.

Shares of GTES opened at $9.75 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $710.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on GTES. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

