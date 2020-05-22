Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $316.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,373.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average of $284.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

