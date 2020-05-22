Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 405.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11,250.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12,355.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.46.

Shares of FMS opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

