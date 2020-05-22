SG Americas Securities LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.