SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 34,101 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 160.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard L. Federico acquired 7,000 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,399.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPT opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

