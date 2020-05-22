SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,320 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.53. Shockwave Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

