SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $1,642,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.93. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,904.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

