SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1,419.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

WDR opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.55. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $18.33.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.83.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

